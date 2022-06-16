2nd Armored Brigade welcomes new commander

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - A local army combat team welcoming its new commander with a ceremony today.

Colonel Ethan Diven has been promoted to commander of the Second Armored Brigade, 3rd infantry division.

Originally from San Diego, Colonel Diven started his military career as an infantry officer.

He has since earned three masters degrees and served in a variety of leadership positions.

Diven is taking over command from Colonel Teerry Tillis and plans to continue Tillis’ work with the division.

“So when you follow an exceptional command team with great climate, you don’t want to change very much because it’s absolutely a recipe for success, but you want to build and improve the feeling of comradery and teamwork, continue to receive new soldiers, make sure we’re taking care of the families...”

Colonel Diven intends to focus on ensuring the infantry is ready for deployment at a moment’s notice.

