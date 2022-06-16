756th Ordnance Company helps respond to suspicious packages and potential explosive devices in the area

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - June is National Safety Month! One important safety task that may not come to mind as often is bomb disposal and handling of suspicious packages.

A remote-controlled pacbot may seem small but it can help neutralize an explosive device. This is just one way the 756th Ordnance Company can respond to a threat.

“We are here to identify, render safe, and dispose of any hazardous munitions or improvised explosive devices found by any military or law enforcement agencies on the civilian side throughout Georgia, parts of South Carolina, and Florida,” said EOD team leader, Staff Sgt. Ian Lising.

This group is a tenant unit on Fort Stewart. They respond to calls for service in the surrounding areas a few hundred times per year.

Most recently, they helped first responders in Chatham County, when someone discovered cannon balls in a waterway.

“They identified that they were cannon balls, we took them here to Fort Stewart, and disposed of them. Blew them up.”

Since they’re dealing with explosive objects, it’s important to have the right gear, and I wanted a first-hand look. So, it was time for me to be suited up into the bomb suit.

The suit weighs around 90 pounds. In a real-world situation, these guys can put it on in about five minutes.

“This is made out of mostly Kevlar, and then reinforced ceramic plating on the front and on the legs,” said Sgt. Tyler Morris.

But, you’re definitely not moving too fast once it’s on.

“We’re not expected to be fast once we put that on, we’re expected to be efficient.”

My next obstacle was to try to get outside. Doing this part in Georgia’s hot temperatures can be a challenge.

“We try not to push more than an hour. Even an hour is a long time pushing in it, 30 minutes sometimes.”

And as people are more active outside, Staff Sgt. Lising says their calls typically increase as well. If you ever come across a dangerous object, you should call for help.

“Contact local authorities. Call 911, it’s the safest route, they’ll go there make sure it is a credible threat to public safety, and if they need to, they can contact us.”

