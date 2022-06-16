Bulloch Co. deputies using elementary school for active shooter drills

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bulloch County deputies using the hallways of one school this summer to prepare for the threat of an active shooter.

Bulloch County deputies do this specific school shooter training at least once a year. They say it’s not just about training at a school facility, but training in the very places they could be called to search in an emergency.

One by one, deputies worked this hallway of Nevils Elementary. For deputies, there’s nothing “pretend” about the drill.

“You’re trying to keep your balance, you’re trying to keep your distance. You’re trying to do what you’re doing -using your cover and carrying your weapon at the same time. You’ve got so much going through your brain,” Sgt. Jody Deal said.

School shootings around the country drive home the urgency to these deputies to be ready. They also know they could be the first to arrive for several minutes.

“A lot of times, it could be you by yourself. It might be two of you at the most. There’s not going to be a gaggle of people coming in,” Sheriff Noel Brown said.

Training officers score and critique each deputy. Cardboard targets force deputies to decide in a split second whether they’re a threat. They change out the bottle for a sign to switch up between “bad guy” or “hostage”. Instructors say it’s important to do this in their local schools, so they know the layout.

“It’s important to know even the wings and the halls. which one is A hall or B hall,” Lt. Jim Riggs said.

For Sheriff Deal, who has a grandchild in school, the protection is personal.

“Teachers are somebody’s wife, daughter, husband. The children are somebody’s daughters, grandsons, grandchildren,” he said.

Sheriff Brown says they’re grateful the school district lets them come in and practice for what they hope they never face.

