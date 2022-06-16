Chatham County Police Department and Phi Beta Sigma, Inc. holding “Operation Teddy Bear”

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police department and Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity are teaming up to collect new and gently used stuffed animals.

The teddy bears will be carried in patrol cars where they can quickly be given to children who need comforting at accident scenes, after a domestic violence situation, or any other incident.

They will be collecting donations until July 9.

Donations can be dropped off at the locations listed below:

Chatham County Police Department Headquarters, 295 Police Memorial Drive

Chatham County Police Department Whitfield Precinct, 9306 Whitefield Avenue

Chatham County Police Department Islands Precinct, 54 Johnny Mercer Boulevard

Bible Baptist Church, 4700 Skidaway Road

Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship, 425 W. Montgomery Crossroads

