Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Chatham County Police Department and Phi Beta Sigma, Inc. holding “Operation Teddy Bear”

Chatham County Police Department and Phi Beta Sigma, Inc. holding “Operation Teddy Bear”
Chatham County Police Department and Phi Beta Sigma, Inc. holding “Operation Teddy Bear”(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police department and Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity are teaming up to collect new and gently used stuffed animals.

The teddy bears will be carried in patrol cars where they can quickly be given to children who need comforting at accident scenes, after a domestic violence situation, or any other incident.

They will be collecting donations until July 9.

Donations can be dropped off at the locations listed below:

  • Chatham County Police Department Headquarters, 295 Police Memorial Drive
  • Chatham County Police Department Whitfield Precinct, 9306 Whitefield Avenue
  • Chatham County Police Department Islands Precinct, 54 Johnny Mercer Boulevard
  • Bible Baptist Church, 4700 Skidaway Road
  • Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship, 425 W. Montgomery Crossroads

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police investigating shooting at Benton Blvd. apartment complex
Cargo ship runs aground in the Savannah River; no injuries reported
Teenager killed, another teenager injured in Metter shooting
Teenager killed, another teenager injured in Metter shooting
Police arrived to Memorial Park around 9:00pm last night and found a man injured. Police say...
Fugitive found in Statesboro after 1 year search
WARNING: Body cam video released for Savannah officer-involved shooting

Latest News

New community garden coming to Statesboro
New community garden coming to Statesboro
1-year-old Cat Murray handed back to owners
Cat rescued after spending 17 hours trapped in Forsyth Park tree
Freddie Gray works out at Planet Fitness
Bluffton double amputee flexing inner strength
Pro surfer visits Tybee Island to help pick up trash
‘Catch a Clean Wave’; Pro surfer visits Tybee Island to help pick up trash