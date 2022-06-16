Family of former Murdaugh housekeeper starts charity to help Hampton Co. community

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The family of the woman who served as the housekeeper to a prominent Lowcountry attorney’s family for two decades is announcing the formation of a charity to help the community.

From the loss of a family member to giving back to their community, Gloria Satterfield’s family and their attorneys announced a new foundation in her memory.

The family talked about starting a charity that will help hard working people in Hampton County, just like Gloria. Throughout the powerful speeches it’s obvious the family wants her to be remembered for more than her connection to the Murdaughs, but as a loving mother, sister and friend.

“I’m going to try to get through this, but I’m a very emotional person and when I talk about Gloria it’s love. The whole family loved her dearly,” Gloria’s sister, Ginger Hadwin said.

A donation of $55,000 to the charity, cementing the memory of their lost sister and mother.

“Gloria’s lasting legacy will not be of a victim, but will indeed that be of a champion of love and charity.”

The charity is called Gloria’s Gift, and the family says it’s inspired by Gloria’s love of Christmas. They hope it will help families like their own in this community for years to come.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.