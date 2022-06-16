Sky Cams
FIRST ALERT: Heat advisory in effect Thursday

WTOC First Alert Weather Day
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:36 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The National Weather Service (NWS) says heat index values around that could exceed 110 degrees are expected on Thursday.

That is why they have issued a Heat Advisory is in effect from 11AM - 7PM.

First Alert Weather Days have been extended through Saturday due to the hot temperatures.

NWS also says to take extra precautions if you plan on working or spending time outside.

Keep up to date with your local forecast by downloading the free WTOC First Alert Weather app from your phones app store.

