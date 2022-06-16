First Alert Weather Day: ‘Feels like’ temperatures in 100s again

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day:

Although heat index values could be just below the criteria for a Heat Advisory, it will still “feel like” 100 to 105 degrees Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will start out in the mid 70s with an onshore breeze around 5 miles per hour. Temperatures warm near 90 during the afternoon with highs in the lower 90s, a few degrees cooler than the past few afternoons! Isolated showers don’t look too likely, making it one of the drier days of the work week.

Thursday Tybee Tides: 0.1′ 4:35AM I 8.1′ 10:21AM I 0.0′ 4:37PM

Warmer weather builds back in on Friday into the weekend with afternoon highs back in the mid to upper 90s. Heat Advisories will be likely both days with afternoon heat index values exceeding 105 degrees. Rain chances remain low.

A weak front will cool us down a few degrees on Sunday, just in time for Father’s Day! afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. This will make for a great day to get outside.

Unfortunately, next week looks VERY hot. Temperatures start out near 90 on Monday afternoon, but mid 90s are possible again on Tuesday. The real heat builds in on Wednesday when widespread triple digit heat is possible. Actual high temperatures could hit 100 degrees, with even higher temperatures west of I-95.

Tropical Update:

There is a 20% of development over the next five days allotted to an area of low pressure in the southwestern Caribbean. The has a low-end chance of development and will likely drift near the coast of Nicaragua and Honduras toward this weekend. There are no other potential areas of development in the Atlantic basin.

