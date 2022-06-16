Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Future of Darien Police Department to be decided

Source: WTOC
Source: WTOC
By Hayley Boland
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - Darien City Council will vote on whether to dissolve the Darien Police Department during next week’s city council hearing.

Mayor Hugh “Bubba” Hodge says the McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office would take over public safety for the city. Hodge says the Sheriff’s Office would form a Darien division, which would only be responsible for area within Darien City limits.

He also says the Darien division would consist of five people. Currently, the Darien Police Department has 13 officers.

Hodge says this item will be voted on as part of the budget during the next city council meeting. It will be Tuesday at 5:30 at Darien City Hall.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police investigating shooting at Benton Blvd. apartment complex
Cargo ship runs aground in the Savannah River; no injuries reported
Teenager killed, another teenager injured in Metter shooting
Teenager killed, another teenager injured in Metter shooting
Police arrived to Memorial Park around 9:00pm last night and found a man injured. Police say...
Fugitive found in Statesboro after 1 year search
WARNING: Body cam video released for Savannah officer-involved shooting

Latest News

FILE - U.S. players run drills during a practice for the Women's World Cup soccer final under...
The 23 venues bidding to host World Cup matches in 2026
FILE PHOTO
UPDATE: Houlihan Bridge reopened; traffic moving
Brandon Hardaway, William Johns, and Evan Reynolds' cases were indicted with manslaughter after...
Defendants plead guilty to charges in connection to 2021 murder of Hazelhurst man
The intersection Oglethorpe and Fahm streets is closed due to a crash involving a trolley,...
Intersection of Oglethorpe, Fahm streets back open after crash involving trolley