Future of Darien Police Department to be decided

DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - Darien City Council will vote on whether to dissolve the Darien Police Department during next week’s city council hearing.

Mayor Hugh “Bubba” Hodge says the McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office would take over public safety for the city. Hodge says the Sheriff’s Office would form a Darien division, which would only be responsible for area within Darien City limits.

He also says the Darien division would consist of five people. Currently, the Darien Police Department has 13 officers.

Hodge says this item will be voted on as part of the budget during the next city council meeting. It will be Tuesday at 5:30 at Darien City Hall.

