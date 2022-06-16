Sky Cams
Health official discusses the threat of monkeypox in the Coastal Health District

By Hayley Boland
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While there are two confirmed monkeypox cases in Georgia right now, health experts with the Coastal Health District say the virus doesn’t pose a major threat to our area right now.

Dr. Lawton Davis with the Coastal Health District says the virus is in the same family as the smallpox virus, so there are vaccines and medications that can be used to treat it.

He says patients typically experience flu-like symptoms and a rash within two weeks of being infected.

Dr. Davis says at this point, he doesn’t expect the virus to spread rapidly across the country.

“I don’t anticipate that this is going to turn into widespread epidemic, similar to a flu or COVID pandemic. The virus isn’t as easily transmissible.”

Dr. Davis says it’s important to note that there haven’t been any monkeypox-related deaths in the U.S.

If you start experiencing symptoms of monkeypox, you’re encouraged to contact your doctor.

Teenager killed, another teenager injured in Metter shooting
