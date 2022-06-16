Heat impacting the homeless community in Chatham County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to their CEO, Chatham EMS crews have responded to 11 heat-related calls since the first of this month.

But we could see those heat-related call numbers start to creep up especially among those in our community who are without shelter.

That’s why several agencies are starting to, or already have, adjusted their operations to get homeless folks out of the elements, especially during the peak heat times of day.

An administrator at Old Savannah City Mission says they’ve relaxed pandemic rules, and are opening up the floor to up to 100 people to get out of the heat, relax and watch movies in the A/C.

And Union Mission says they’re adjusting the hours of their litter clean team for now, making sure they start and end earlier to avoid the hottest part of the day.

Union Mission’s President and CEO, Michael Traynor, says they’re looking to do anything they can to help get those without shelter off the street and out of the heat, too.

“I know it’s difficult for us even to be out there in this heat, and we can only imagine what it is for the people that are out on the street.”

“We can stretch and expand based on the need that’s out in the community to the best of our ability. Because we do provide food and transportation, clothing, etc. for these individuals. And we want to try to do the same thing when they come in to see us. Because we want to, again, be a holistic solution.”

Leaders with the City of Savannah are also prepared to open cooling centers around town once the heat index hits 110, a temp high mark the City’s emergency management office is closely monitoring.

