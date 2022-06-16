UPDATE: Houlihan Bridge reopened; traffic moving

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: The Houlihan Bridge has reopened Thursday morning after becoming stuck for a short time, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Traffic is moving in both directions.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Houlihan Bridge is not drivable at the moment, according to the Port Wentworth Police Department.

At this time, Georgia State Route 25 has been shut down going northbound from Bonny Bridge Road and is being redirected until further notice.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office has been notified and will also be assisting with redirecting traffic coming into Georgia on South Carolina State Route 170.

The police department said the Georgia Department of Transportation has been notified and is en route to assess and fix the issue.

