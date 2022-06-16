Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

UPDATE: Houlihan Bridge reopened; traffic moving

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: The Houlihan Bridge has reopened Thursday morning after becoming stuck for a short time, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Traffic is moving in both directions.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Houlihan Bridge is not drivable at the moment, according to the Port Wentworth Police Department.

At this time, Georgia State Route 25 has been shut down going northbound from Bonny Bridge Road and is being redirected until further notice.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office has been notified and will also be assisting with redirecting traffic coming into Georgia on South Carolina State Route 170.

The police department said the Georgia Department of Transportation has been notified and is en route to assess and fix the issue.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police investigating shooting at Benton Blvd. apartment complex
Cargo ship runs aground in the Savannah River; no injuries reported
Teenager killed, another teenager injured in Metter shooting
Teenager killed, another teenager injured in Metter shooting
Police arrived to Memorial Park around 9:00pm last night and found a man injured. Police say...
Fugitive found in Statesboro after 1 year search
WARNING: Body cam video released for Savannah officer-involved shooting

Latest News

*
White Bluff Road blocked due to crash with serious injuries, according to police
The Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS are on the scene of a crash on Broad River...
Broad River Blvd. closed in Beaufort Co. due to crash with injuries
Police lights
Road reopens following a crash on the Talmadge Bridge
Police lights
Crash closes one northbound lane, one southbound lane of Hwy. 21 near Shanklin Rd. in Burton