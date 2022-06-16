Intersection of Oglethorpe, Fahm streets back open after crash involving trolley

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The intersection Oglethorpe and Fahm streets was closed Thursday morning due to a crash involving a trolley, according to the Savannah Police Department.

Police say the crash was between a trolley and SUV. Minor injuries were reported.

The intersection of Fahm and Oglethorpe is closed right now after a crash involving a trolley! pic.twitter.com/ocGwlNEcDA — Sarah Winkelmann WTOC (@SarahWinkelmann) June 16, 2022

Chatham EMS confirms nine patients reported minor injuries. All nine were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

