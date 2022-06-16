Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Intersection of Oglethorpe, Fahm streets back open after crash involving trolley

The intersection Oglethorpe and Fahm streets is closed due to a crash involving a trolley,...
The intersection Oglethorpe and Fahm streets is closed due to a crash involving a trolley, according to the Savannah Police Department.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The intersection Oglethorpe and Fahm streets was closed Thursday morning due to a crash involving a trolley, according to the Savannah Police Department.

Police say the crash was between a trolley and SUV. Minor injuries were reported.

Chatham EMS confirms nine patients reported minor injuries. All nine were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police investigating shooting at Benton Blvd. apartment complex
Cargo ship runs aground in the Savannah River; no injuries reported
Teenager killed, another teenager injured in Metter shooting
Teenager killed, another teenager injured in Metter shooting
Police arrived to Memorial Park around 9:00pm last night and found a man injured. Police say...
Fugitive found in Statesboro after 1 year search
WARNING: Body cam video released for Savannah officer-involved shooting

Latest News

FILE PHOTO
Houlihan Bridge closed; Ga. State Route 25 closed in both directions
Update on COVID-19
Children seeing positive COVID tests as they enjoy summer, approval for youngest population to receive vaccine
SCCPSS holds first public hearing on proposed millage rate
SCCPSS holds first public hearing on proposed millage rate
One person displaced in structure fire on Helmken Street in Savannah
One person displaced in structure fire on Helmken Street in Savannah