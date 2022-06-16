Jamie Ertle’s Thursday WX Forecast 06-16-2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’ve had a bit of a break in the heat and humidity today this afternoon with only a few cities including Claxton, Richmond Hill, Hampton and Jesup feeling like over 100°. Clouds are thicker in some cities than others, but all of us are dry and most all of us will remain dry the rest of the day. Evening commute will be around 90°. Some storms are going to try and push south tonight, and right now the rain chances are low for Charleston, and slim for Savannah; we’ll keeping an eye on it.

Daybreak Friday 73 mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 96° and may feel like 106° with a 20-30% chance of late day showers and storms, some may be strong to severe with the risk of damaging wind gusts as a cold front approaches.

Saturday another hot and humid day with highs near 96° and again may feel like 106°-110°. The aforementioned cold front will move offshore during the day on Saturday as high pressure builds back into the region. Due to much drier air and limiting forcing, a dry forecast is in place for both days. We’ll have one last day of elevated temperatures on Saturday, and another possible Heat Advisory.

Sunday, Father’s Day: lots of sunshine but dewpoints will in the middle 50s to middle 60s so not as muggy with highs near 90.

Next week starts dry and remains mostly dry and by mid-week, high temperatures could reach 100° by Wednesday.

MARINE: Tonight...E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight, seas 2 to 3 ft. Friday...SW winds 5 kt, becoming, S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon, seas 2 to 3 ft, with a possible thunderstorm later in the afternoon. Saturday...W winds 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon, seas 2 to 3 ft, with a possible morning shower/storm. Saturday night...SE winds 10 kt, becoming NE with gusts to 20 kt after midnight, seas 2 to 3 ft. Sunday...NE winds 10-15 kt, seas 3 to 4 ft.

