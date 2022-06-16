Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Murdaugh ordered to appear for disbarment hearing

By Julian Agnew
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTOC) - The Supreme Court of South Carolina ordered Alex Murdaugh to appear before the court next Wednesday over his pending disbarment proceedings.

The Court cited statements Murdaugh has already made in court in Hampton County related to the theft of money from his former law firm, and clients including the family of Gloria Satterfield.

The Court says Murdaugh’s conduct is not in factual dispute, and there is no need for the Office of Disciplinary Counsel to hold proceedings on his disbarment.

The Court said, “In this unique case, Respondent’s admissions in the public record lead to only one conclusion—that Respondent’s egregious ethical misconduct subjects him to the most significant sanction available—disbarment.”

Click here to read more.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police investigating shooting at Benton Blvd. apartment complex
Cargo ship runs aground in the Savannah River; no injuries reported
Teenager killed, another teenager injured in Metter shooting
Teenager killed, another teenager injured in Metter shooting
Police arrived to Memorial Park around 9:00pm last night and found a man injured. Police say...
Fugitive found in Statesboro after 1 year search
WARNING: Body cam video released for Savannah officer-involved shooting

Latest News

THE News at 6
Family of former Murdaugh housekeeper starts charity to help Hampton Co. community
Gloria's Gift
Family of former Murdaugh housekeeper starts charity to help Hampton Co. community
Parris Island Marine recruits affected by heat
Sheriff Tanner wins Primary race in Beaufort Co.
Sheriff Tanner wins primary race in Beaufort Co.