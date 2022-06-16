Murdaugh ordered to appear for disbarment hearing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTOC) - The Supreme Court of South Carolina ordered Alex Murdaugh to appear before the court next Wednesday over his pending disbarment proceedings.

The Court cited statements Murdaugh has already made in court in Hampton County related to the theft of money from his former law firm, and clients including the family of Gloria Satterfield.

The Court says Murdaugh’s conduct is not in factual dispute, and there is no need for the Office of Disciplinary Counsel to hold proceedings on his disbarment.

The Court said, “In this unique case, Respondent’s admissions in the public record lead to only one conclusion—that Respondent’s egregious ethical misconduct subjects him to the most significant sanction available—disbarment.”

