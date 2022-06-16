New community garden coming to Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - If you live in Statesboro, you could soon have a place to show off your green thumb.

The city will rent out plots where you could grow a small garden, for the cost of one trip to a restaurant.

At a glance, this may just look like dirt. But for folks who might not have the space or experience for a garden, this could be a big opportunity for a small investment.

City crews have worked for months to get a wooded lot cleared and set for people to garden.

Amanda Clements from Keep Statesboro/Bulloch Beautiful says council member Paulette Chavers and other have worked on establishing a place people could grow their own fruits or vegetables as a way to save money and eat healthier.

But for some, they don’t have the space to do it.

“Maybe you live in an apartment. Maybe you live in a condo. Maybe you live in a space that you rent and can’t go in your back yard and do your own garden,” said Clements.

The fence will help keep deer or other wild animals out. Renters will be able to check out tools from the community shed and get advice from a part time manager to hopefully see their plants grow.

$25 per year will get you one of those raised beds. $50 will get you a ground plot twice that size.

They’ll hold the ribbon cutting on Saturday, but you can already contact the clerk’s office at city hall to reserve a space.

