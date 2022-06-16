Recruits from Parris Island develop heat injuries

PARRIS ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - Our First Alert Weather team has been alerting us to the dangers of prolonged heat exposure, and this week, it got the best of some future Marines.

Monday, several recruits had to stop training because of the way they felt in the heat. One of them was treated at Beaufort Memorial Hospital for what was classified as a “heat injury”.

Major Philip Kulczewski, MCRD Parris Island COMMSTRAT, said, “At MCRD Parris Island, we meticulously monitor the weather, temperature, humidity and heat index. This information dictates the gear and training that takes place or will not take place based on a myriad of other factors. During the summer months when temperatures increase, we routinely treat recruits who experience heat related symptoms.”

Major Kulczewski also defined a heat injury which includes having a temperature above 101.5 F with other signs like headaches, dizziness, cramps, blurry vision, loss of consciousness, among others.

All recruits who are diagnosed with heat injuries are seen and their conditions are verified by a competent medical authority.

According to the weather gauge at Marine Air Corps Station Beaufort just north of Parris Island, the temperature at 3 p.m. on Monday, June 13, was 92 degrees with a dewpoint of 80 degrees calculating to a heat index or feels like temperature of 111 degrees.

