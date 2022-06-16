SCCPSS holds first public hearing on proposed millage rate

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County property owners might see their taxes going up this year.

The Savannah-Chatham Public School District had their first public hearings on the proposed rate today.

How much they collect is based on two factors, your property value and the millage.

They are want to reduce the rate from 18.131 down to 17.631 mills.

That means Chatham County tax payers will pay $17.63 for ever $1,000 their property is worth

SCCPSS Budget Director, Paige Cooley, said, “For fiscal year 23, our school district recommends a reduction in the millage rate of 0.5 mill, this will help lower the tax liability for homeowners.”

For a home valued at $187,000, you’ll see an annual tax decrease of $36.50.

Even though the district is proposing a lower millage rate, property values have gone up for most people, so you might see your taxes going up.

The district will get about $39,000,000 more through local property taxes than they did this past year.

There will be a final hearing for the public one week from today and following that, the district will approve the millage rate.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.