Alaska officials release new details on milk, sealant mix-up

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — School district officials in Alaska investigating how students at a summer program were served floor sealant instead of milk say the two products were not on the same pallet as first believed.

Tuesday’s incident at a summer program in Juneau remains under investigation.

The Juneau School District says it now understands that in the spring of 2021, a pallet of sealant was mistakenly delivered to a food commodity warehouse at the same time as four pallets of shelf stable milk.

The district says the pallet of floor sealant remained untouched in storage with other food products until this week, when the district’s food service contractor “ran short on milk and sent staff to retrieve shelf stable milk.”

