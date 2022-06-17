Sky Cams
Beaufort Co. elections officials re-tabulating ballots after ‘constituents’ concerns’

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort County elections officials say as part of certifying the election today, the state Election Commission has ordered them to “publicly re-tabulate all ballots cast” in the recent primaries.

The order follows “constituents’ concerns” about the primary but does not clarify what those concerns are.

That’s on top of a hand-count audit already happening in all South Carolina counties.

