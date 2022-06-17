Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Biden signs bill to protect Supreme Court justices into law

President Joe Biden speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in the Oval Office of...
President Joe Biden speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed a bill Thursday that will give around-the-clock security protection to the families of Supreme Court justices.

The new law, which passed the House this week and the Senate last month, comes eight days after a man carrying a gun, knife and zip ties was arrested near Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s house after threatening to kill the justice.

The bill calling for the expansion of security protections was approved unanimously by the Senate and passed shortly after the leak of a draft court opinion that would overrule Roe v. Wade and sharply curtail abortion rights in roughly half the states.

Supporters of the legislation said threats to the justices have increased since then, with protesters sometimes gathering outside their homes. Justices were provided 24-hour protection by the U.S. Marshals. The new law expands that protection to their families.

The bill was initially delayed in the House as Democrats sought to broaden the measure to include protection for families of court employees. Republicans ramped up pressure to pass the proposal after the arrest of Nicholas John Roske, 26, of Simi Valley, California, at Kavanaugh’s house. Roske was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday, charged with a single count of attempting to murder a Justice of the United States. Prosecutors say he traveled from California to the justice’s home in Chevy Chase, Maryland, with the intent of killing Kavanaugh.

The House passed the bill Tuesday, 396-27. Democrats said they would pursue the protections for families of court employees separately.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police investigating shooting at Benton Blvd. apartment complex
Cargo ship runs aground in the Savannah River; no injuries reported
Police arrived to Memorial Park around 9:00pm last night and found a man injured. Police say...
Fugitive found in Statesboro after 1 year search
Teenager killed, another teenager injured in Metter shooting
Teenager killed, another teenager injured in Metter shooting
WARNING: Body cam video released for Savannah officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Shooting investigation at church in Vestavia Hills
Police say 2 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Alabama church
Police in Virginia said two men have been arrested after hacking a gas pump to dispense free...
More than $13K of fuel stolen from gas station
Co-owner of The Grey wins the James Beard Award for outstanding chief
Co-owner of The Grey Restaurant wins James Beard Award for outstanding chef
Mary’s Place holds first in-person gala since 2019 for survivors of sexual assault
Mary’s Place holds first in-person gala since 2019 for survivors of sexual assault
Vestavia Hills PD: 3 shot, 2 dead at Saint Stephen's Episcopal Church
Vestavia Hills PD: 3 shot, 2 dead at Saint Stephen's Episcopal Church