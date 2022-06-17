Celebrating Juneteenth in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend there is so much going on, from Father’s Day to Juneteenth.

Juneteenth, which is now a federal holiday, is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. There are several events happening in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, including the Original Juneteenth Festival Saturday in Savannah.

The event is hosted by the Daughters of Mary Magdalene and the City of Savannah. The Juneteenth Festival aims to celebrate, showcase, and educate the community about the culture, contributions, and talent of African Americans. You can stop by anytime tomorrow from 10 am to 6 pm at Wells Park. There will be live entertainment, music, free food from 520 Wings and Much more. Big Boi from Outkast will be honored as well as many other local notable figures.

Another event happening this weekend, the 7th Annual Tybee MLK Human Rights Organization Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom.

This is a two day event happening on the island beginning tomorrow at the Pier from 11 am to 7 pm. There will be entertainment, guest speakers, live music and more. On Sunday there will be a wade-in on the beach at 9 a.m. This will be led by Patt Gunn and the Saltwata playas, with music from the Samba Drummers.

Also on Saturday, the Savannah African Art Museum invites the community out for their second annual Juneteenth celebration. The festivities will reflect on and honor the past while celebrating the future. This event will feature music and dancing, spoken word performances, a marketplace, African food samples, and more. The event is free and open to the community, but donations are welcomed and appreciated. I spoke with the African Art Museum’s education coordinator about their event and why it’s so important.

“Last year was our first one and lots of people were here, black white, everyone was here and everyone was enjoying it, you’ll learn a little bit more about the experience so you can understand certain things that go on today. all people need to understand what Juneteenth is and what it did.”

And last but certainly not least, just behind me at Plant Riverside they will be hosting a Juneteenth Fathers Day Gospel Brunch, with a live performance by the Savannah State University Wesleyan Gospel Choir. This choir is amazing I’ve heard them perform...and a portion of the proceeds will go to the school’s choir. Tickets are available on OpenTable.

