Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Celebrating Juneteenth with the Telfair Museum

Tybee Juneteenth celebration this weekend
Tybee Juneteenth celebration this weekend
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Juneteenth is now a federal holiday and we are seeing more and more events popping up to celebrate the day.

But some people have been celebrating this milestone for a very long time.

Groups gathered at the First African Baptist Church to celebrate the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863, but that news took a while to spread to other areas. It took until June 19, 1865 for the union army to arrive in Texas and spread the news that the slaves were finally free.

That is why we celebrate Juneteenth, the day of freedom, on June 19.

“And you have to know your history, you have to know your history because it is important. Freedom everywhere and freedom anywhere is important in terms of people of color who were enslaved and then free and basically enslaved again during segregation here in the city of Savannah where if not for the civil rights movement early on, it would not have been desegregated one full year before the civil right bill was passed by congress,” said Vaughnette Goode-Walker, Juneteenth Curator for Telfair Museum.

Vaughnette Goode-Walker is organizing the Juneteenth celebration at the Telfair, which she has done for the past 15 years.

She points out that event will be inside of the air conditioning but there are so many other ways to celebrate this weekend.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police investigating shooting at Benton Blvd. apartment complex
Police arrived to Memorial Park around 9:00pm last night and found a man injured. Police say...
Fugitive found in Statesboro after 1 year search
The intersection Oglethorpe and Fahm streets is closed due to a crash involving a trolley,...
Intersection of Oglethorpe, Fahm streets back open after crash involving trolley
FILE PHOTO
UPDATE: Houlihan Bridge reopened; traffic moving
Parris Island Marine recruits affected by heat

Latest News

Chatham County Police Department and Phi Beta Sigma, Inc. holding “Operation Teddy Bear”
Chatham County Police Department and Phi Beta Sigma, Inc. holding “Operation Teddy Bear”
New community garden coming to Statesboro
New community garden coming to Statesboro
1-year-old Cat Murray handed back to owners
Cat rescued after spending 17 hours trapped in Forsyth Park tree
Freddie Gray works out at Planet Fitness
Bluffton double amputee flexing inner strength