Community celebrates 50 years of Lake Mayer

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a celebration five decades in the making. Lake Mayer in Chatham County is celebrating 50 years of service.

It’s one of Savannah’s most versatile parks, ranging from a roller rink and fishing to basketball and tennis courts.

Staff celebrated the big milestone by inviting the community out for an evening of fun and free refreshments.

Even though the park is 50 years old, the county is always looking to make it better.

“So we’re thinking about bringing back the paddle boats we’re looking at different options. Nothings written in stone, I don’t want to make any promises but I have fond memories of that too,” said the parks and recreation director, Steve Proper.

