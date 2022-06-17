Sky Cams
Community mourns the death of long time Liberty County football coach

By Hayley Boland
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Liberty County community is mourning the loss of Coach Kirk Warner who spent 21 seasons as the head coach of the football team at Liberty County High School.

“A very humble man, a very giving man who came to Liberty County, not a native, but made it his home, embraced it, built it to what it is. Helped build a great program here at Liberty County,” said Donald Lovette.

Commission Chairman Donald Lovette said Coach Warner was dedicated to Liberty County, bringing victories home including leading his team to many wins of the Commissioner’s Cup against cross-county rivals, the Bradwell Institute.

“As commissioners, we were honored to work with him. To see what that meant to Liberty County, what that meant to the camaraderie of the community. The Liberty-Bradwell game is a big game that brings everyone together.”

Rivals or not, the coaches of opposing teams always respected him.

“He was known for putting highly competitive teams on the field. He coached some really good football players. The fact that they respect him as much as they do, says a lot about him as a coach,” said Richmond Hill High School head coach Matt Lezotte.

And coaches in the area agree, Warner’s legacy will carry on through his players.

“The thing that impressed me the most about Coach Warner as a coach and as a person, is how his players responded to him and how his players respected him. Always had a lot of respect for their program. A lot of good players,” said Statesboro High School head coach Jeff Kaiser.

In a statement, the principal of Liberty County High School says, “Coach Warner has been a teacher, coach, mentor, father figure, colleague and friend to so many in our community. He has touched the lives of so many and will be greatly missed.”

School officials say there aren’t any memorial arrangements just yet, but they’ll pass along that information as it becomes available.

