EOA offering another round of cooling assistance

Those interested in assistance must meet certain qualifications to be eligible
By Sam Bauman
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Economic Opportunity Authority of Savannah is once again offering cooling assistance.

“As you know the heating index is going up and we’re looking at temperatures of 100 degrees, so the electric bills are going up,” said Director of EOA Program Operations Art Best.

This program is designed to help out low income families by providing them with up to $500 in credit on their electric bill.

To get the assistance, along with meeting eligibility requirements, you also need to schedule an appointment, something you can do starting at 7 p.m. this Sunday, June 19.

“We only have a limited number of appointments,” said Best.

“And I’ll tell you this. When this goes online at 7 o’clock on Sunday, by 7:10 every appointment will be taken up,” added EOA Executive Director Terry Tolbert.

They also stress that if you have already received cooling assistance this year, do NOT call to schedule an appointment because you are not eligible.

To make that appointment this Sunday at 7 p.m., you need to call 912-721-7910.

To qualify, a family’s annual income must be in accordance with the Fiscal Year 2022 LIHEAP Eligibility Guidelines.

