“Feed the Boro” food drop happening this weekend

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Families in need in Bulloch County have the chance to pick up a week’s worth of food tomorrow.

Folks from Feed the Boro say they’re continuing these food drops because so many families continue to struggle.

The heavy coats will be gone, but the spirit will be the same. This marks Feed the Boro’s 18th monthly distribution through Second Harvest Food Bank. While it started during the pandemic, organizers say the economic challenges continue.

“Covid was bad. Inflation is worse for people needing food. The cost of food, cost of gas, everything has gone up. It’s hot, but people still eat in the summer time and they need help with grocery bills,” said Don Poe.

Each family gets enough food to feed four people two meals for a week. Poe says tomorrow will put them over the 900,000 meal mark.

They’ll start the distribution at 8 a.m., but they anticipate people lining up more than an hour before that. They’ll have tents out here, not only to cover the food from the sun, but also the volunteer workers.

