Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Former NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer involved in fatal crash

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, Clint Bowyer waits on pit road for his turn to...
FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, Clint Bowyer waits on pit road for his turn to qualify for the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, S.C.(Terry Renna | (AP Photo/Terry Renna, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (AP) — Former NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer was involved in a crash that killed a pedestrian in southwest Missouri earlier this month.

Police say Bowyer’s vehicle struck a woman walking on an exit ramp on June 5 near Osage Beach.

Bowyer stopped immediately and called 911.

Police say 47-year-old Mary Jane Simmons of Camdenton died at the scene.

The crash report says Bowyer, a native of Emporia, Kansas, provided a roadside blood sample that recorded no alcohol.

Bowyer, a Fox Sports racing analyst, retired from NASCAR in 2020 after winning 10 Cup Series races in 15 years.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police investigating shooting at Benton Blvd. apartment complex
Police arrived to Memorial Park around 9:00pm last night and found a man injured. Police say...
Fugitive found in Statesboro after 1 year search
Kirk Warner
Liberty County football coach Kirk Warner passes away
Parris Island Marine recruits affected by heat
The intersection Oglethorpe and Fahm streets is closed due to a crash involving a trolley,...
Intersection of Oglethorpe, Fahm streets back open after crash involving trolley

Latest News

FILE - A aerial video shows the devastating flooding in Yellowstone. The floodwaters have also...
Montana governor faces criticism for vacationing during floods
As the U.S. Senate struggles to agree on gun safety legislation, yet another act of violence...
Alabama community mourns church shooting as Senate debates gun bill
FILE - This image shows Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5 being manufactured.
White House: Florida doctors can order under-5 COVID shots
Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin arrives at Federal Court in Washington, Friday, June 17,...
Official in New Mexico election standoff avoids prison in Capitol riot
The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is opening up about a medical emergency possibly due...
VIDEO: Police team uses Narcan to help save officer’s life in medical emergency