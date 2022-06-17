Sky Cams
Fort Stewart Independence Day celebration

By WTOC Staff
Jun. 17, 2022
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Celebrate July 4th in the presence of heroes while listening to superstars.

The first large-scale, open-to-the-public event at Fort Stewart since the start of the pandemic will be a country music concert by Trace Adkins.

Colonel Manny Ramirez is the Garrison Commander of Fort Stewart joined us to invite the community out to celebrate Independence Day together.

