Georgia has cheapest gas prices, according to AAA

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(WGCL)
By Jessica Savage
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia has the cheapest gas prices in the U.S. and South Carolina is not far behind.

The national average for a gallon of gas is $5, according to new gas price data from AAA.

In Georgia, the data shows the price is about 51 cents cheaper per gallon at $4.49 for regular, unleaded.

South Carolina has the 5th cheapest gas in the nation at $4.58.

A color-coded map of the U.S. shows the cheapest gas in the nation is concentrated in the Deep South.

Out West is where drivers are paying the highest prices, according to AAA. California has the highest prices, on average, at $6.42 for regular unleaded.

