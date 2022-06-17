Hinesville Fire Department gets a new fire engine

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The Hinesville Fire Department now has a new fire engine. Officials with the department say it’s their first custom engine.

This shiny, red engine is the result of SPLOST funds, aka Special Local Option Sales Tax, and members of the fire department say it’s been long-awaited.

The engine arrived at the department this week, and it’s customized to their specific needs, including the ability to make sharper turns, and increased accessibility to medical equipment.

Training Officer Alex Mason says the design of the engine allows them to navigate Hinesville’s traffic patterns better.

“If you’re driving, when you get in a tight area whether that’s emergent or non-emergent, you slow down to be safe on those turns. Being more confident for our drivers and knowing they have a vehicle that can manage those things, it might not shave minutes off the time, but seconds make minutes. If we can shave seconds, that will help shave minutes, and minutes will help save lives.”

The engine is replacing one that just turned 20 years old. Next steps are to outfit the engine with all of the equipment they need.

Mason says it’ll still be a few weeks before this engine is ready to hit the road.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.