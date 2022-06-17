Jamie Ertle’s Friday WX Forecast 06-17-2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We start the day with some clouds from a late Thursday storms system that blew through the upstate to Charleston. Clouds begin to clear, and the heat advisory goes into effect from noon to 7pm with heat index values 105°-110° possible. We are under a Slight Risk for severe weather late afternoon and early evening as a cold front approaches. The main concern with any storms that develop is damaging wind gusts and hail; although there is a low chance of a tornado.

High temperatures reach the mid to upper 90s away from the beaches, with a few cities like Swainsboro, Hampton, Sylvania possibly hitting the 100 degrees. Combined with dew points well into the 70s, it will feel hotter.

Saturday: even though the cold front will have passed through overnight, the cooler, drier air lags behind. Daybreak 74 and mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s and a heat advisory may be issued with heat index values 105°-110°. There is a 20% chance of a sea breeze shower/storm.

Sunday, Father’s Day, will be nice and “cool”. Wake up temps could drop to the upper 60s inland with low 70s at the beaches and afternoon highs will struggle to reach 90 with low humidity.

The beginning of next week starts near normal with afternoon highs in the low 90s and lowish humidities, but by mid week the temperature should peak at 100 degrees for perhaps a few days.

MARINE: Friday...SW winds 5 kt becoming S 10-15 kt, seas 2 to 3 ft. Tonight...SW winds 10 to 15 kt, seas 3 to 4 ft, showers and storms likely, mainly in the evening. Saturday...SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon, seas 2 to 3 ft. Saturday night...SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt with gusts to 20 kt after midnight, seas building to 4 ft. Sunday...NE winds 15 to 20 kt, seas 3 to 4 ft. Sunday night...E winds 10 to 15 kt, seas 3 to 4 ft.

Rip Currents Risk: LOW

Stay Safe!

JErtle

