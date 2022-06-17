Jasper Co. law enforcement looking for attempted murder suspect that escaped during transport

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect that escaped during transport to the jail.

According to the sheriff’s office, 21-year-old Tyrek Davion Frazier was wanted for two counts of attempted murder. He escaped police custody while being in the process of being taken to the jail.

Multiple law enforcement agencies and two K9 units searched for Frazier but the trail was lost.

The public can contact Jasper County detectives at 843-726-7779 or dispatchers at 843-726-7519 with tips on the case. Information can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 or through the P3 Tips app.

