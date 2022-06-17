Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Jasper Co. law enforcement looking for attempted murder suspect that escaped during transport

(MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect that escaped during transport to the jail.

According to the sheriff’s office, 21-year-old Tyrek Davion Frazier was wanted for two counts of attempted murder. He escaped police custody while being in the process of being taken to the jail.

Multiple law enforcement agencies and two K9 units searched for Frazier but the trail was lost.

The public can contact Jasper County detectives at 843-726-7779 or dispatchers at 843-726-7519 with tips on the case. Information can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 or through the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police investigating shooting at Benton Blvd. apartment complex
Police arrived to Memorial Park around 9:00pm last night and found a man injured. Police say...
Fugitive found in Statesboro after 1 year search
Kirk Warner
Liberty County football coach Kirk Warner passes away
Parris Island Marine recruits affected by heat
The intersection Oglethorpe and Fahm streets is closed due to a crash involving a trolley,...
Intersection of Oglethorpe, Fahm streets back open after crash involving trolley

Latest News

FILE PHOTO
Georgia has cheapest gas prices, according to AAA
Mercedes Benz Stadium
Atlanta chosen as a host city for 2026 FIFA World Cup
*
Beaufort Co. elections officials re-tabulating ballots after ‘constituents’ concerns’
'Elevactaion' summer program