Liberty County football coach Kirk Warner passes away

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Liberty County’s long-time football coach Kirk Warner has passed away after a battle with cancer.

Kirk Warner played tight end for the University of Georgia from 1986 to 1989 and has been the head coach of the Liberty County Panthers football team in addition to teaching for the last 21 seasons.

Coach Warner coached a number of stars out of Liberty County including NFL players Raekwon McMillan and Richard LeCounte, both of whom are in the NFL.

He coached his teams to 11-state playoff appearances and 3 region championships.

According to a gofundme page made on his behalf, he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer called angiosarcoma and had been fighting for his life for several weeks now after slipping in to a coma.

Coach Warner has a son that currently plays for Savannah State University and has left his mark on hundreds of players to come through his program.

They said two of his loves were the Georgia Bulldogs and Liberty County Panthers.

