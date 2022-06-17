Sky Cams
Mary's Place holds first in-person gala since 2019 for survivors of sexual assault

Mary’s Place holds first in-person gala since 2019 for survivors of sexual assault
Mary’s Place holds first in-person gala since 2019 for survivors of sexual assault(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The largest fundraiser of the year for Mary’s Place was back in person Thursday night after two years.

The organization, formerly known as the Rape Crisis Center, depends on their annual gala to meet the basic needs for survivors of sexual assault.

The organization’s executive director, Doris Williams, said what they raised tonight allows them to stretch their funds further than what they receive from the state and federal government.

She said they don’t always have the wiggle room to replace things survivors have lost during an assault.

Any donations and sponsorships they receive, will help them serve seven counties. Williams said they couldn’t do it without the community.

“We don’t always have a lot of wiggle room for replacing someone’s glasses if they were assaulted and the glasses were damaged or a cell phone was damaged. We don’t have that wiggle room sometimes, but when we have a fundraiser, [they] help us to do extra special things for our clients.”

Williams said the past two years for most non-profits have been challenging, but they are up for the fight.

They try to raise around $60,000 through all of their donations, sponsorships and silent auctions.

