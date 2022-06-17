Sky Cams
LIVE: Police say 1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Alabama church

Officials in Alabama are expected to give an update on the church shooting.
By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Police in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, confirmed three people were shot Thursday night, one of whom has died, at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church.

WBRC reports the suspect is in custody, according to officers.

In a news conference, police said one person died in the shooting. Two others are being treated at a local hospital.

The identities of those involved have not been released.

Officers said there is no longer an active threat in the area.

Police and fire departments were called to the scene around 6:15 p.m., located at 3775 Crosshaven Drive.

A post on the church’s website announced there was a potluck dinner scheduled for Thursday evening.

LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Officials give update on church shooting