Public meeting held to discuss Effingham County’s parks and recreation master plan(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Effingham county is updating its parks and recreation master plan.

The county hosted a meeting today about future plans.

It was a chance for the community to weigh-in on facilities, sports and other programs the department offers.

The county is also considering a “Green Ways” plan.

Assistant county manager, Eric Larson, said, “And really the Greenways plan would be an opportunity for us to connect all of these destinations such as park facilities and community centers, so that bicyclists, pedestrians and other users can use these trails to get from one place to the other and not be so auto dependent.”

If you couldn’t make it to tonight’s meeting, you can still have your voice heard.

There’s still time to fill out the county’s online survey.

