Savannah’s Brickyard Community receives new sign

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new sign was unveiled today to celebrate one of Savannah’s historic neighborhoods.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson joining the Brickyard Community to unveil the sign purchased through a partnership between the city of Savannah and Georgia Ports Authority.

The sign is located at 21 Pritchard Street.

Several officials from local government and GPA spoke about the beneficial relationship between the two organizations at today’s dedication ceremony.

Chief Administrative Officer with the Georgia Ports Authority, Jamie McCurry, said “this is part of the success of the Port. As the Ports grow and the Ports create jobs, those jobs are opportunities for the people in those communities like Brickyard and all of Savannah and Chatham County and beyond.”

Alderwoman Bernetta Lanier and some people who live in the neighborhood were also at today’s ceremony.

