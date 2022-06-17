Sky Cams
SCCPSS corrects proposed budget after $75 million error is caught

SCCPSS
SCCPSS(WTOC)
By Jessica Savage
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An apparent $75 million error in the Savannah-Chatham school system’s proposed budget for next year has been caught.

Jasmine Polley, a parent who had an unsuccessful run for school board, said she noticed the error and notified the school district.

The $75 million appropriation error was discovered in the Data & Accountability budget line item on Page 57 of the proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2023, according to an email exchange between her and the school district’s attorney Brian Dennison.

As Dennison explained in the email, he said he met with staff and they explained the large increase was driven by an “accounting system issue.”

Dennisson further explains the $75 million actually is reflective of ESPLOST 3 funds line “that should not be fully (or even primarily) allocated to Data and Accountability.”

As of this morning, the school system has uploaded a new proposed budget for fiscal year 2023 on its website.

WTOC Investigates has asked the school district for comment, specifically how it plans to notify the public about the error and how it will affect public hearings for the proposed budget, as required by state law.

