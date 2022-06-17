Sky Cams
Tybee Island recycling program reaches new milestone
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island hitting a big milestone! The volunteer recycling program has collected one million pounds of recycled material since it started in 2019.

Tybee is one of the few communities in the area that has it’s own way of collecting recyclables.

Here at Tybee’s department of public works, they’ve spent the last few years working to make sure 100% of the island’s waste goes to recycling and not the landfill.

Collection totals include more than 500,000 pounds of cardboard and more than 50,000 pounds of aluminum and plastic.

Councilman Monty Parks says this means roughly 30,000 pounds of material is recycled per month. A huge amount for a community of 3,000 people.

Parks says the DPW and volunteers spend hours at the site going through the bins of recyclables they collect. He says this has, especially, been the case since the island ended curbside recycling in 2020.

“The citizens of the island were paying $650 a month for curbside recycling that wasn’t working. It was going to the landfill. We’ve removed the charge and we’re recycling more product than ever.”

The island has several drop off locations for people to take their recyclables to. These are located at Memorial Park, on Polk Street and at the DPW.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

