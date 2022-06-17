Vigil for Metter teen killed in shooting

METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - People are gathering in Metter to remember a teen shot and killed this week.

Treyveon Lanier, known as Trey, just finished 9th grade a few weeks ago at Metter High School. He was also a lineman on the varsity football team.

His principal and his coach described him as someone who got along with everyone in school - classmates and teachers. They both described the feeling of loss they’ve heard across the community.

Lanier was shot Tuesday night in his neighborhood during a domestic dispute involving several people. In addition, a 14-year-old girl was also wounded, but is expected to recover.

The investigation into the shooting continues with Metter Police and the GBI. They say they have identified the person who fired the shots and have questioned him.

