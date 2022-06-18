3.9 magnitude earthquake recorded in Candler County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A 3.9 magnitude earthquake shook Candler County and surrounding areas early Saturday morning.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the epicenter was in western Candler County about 4 miles west of Metter.

Candler County Sheriff John Miles said there have been no reports of damage.

