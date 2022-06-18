Brunswick Police searching for suspect involved in shooting of a 2-year-old

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - Brunswick Police is searching for a man involved with a shooting that injured a 2-year-old toddler.

Officials say the shooting happened in the 2500 block of Ellis Street around 10:30 Friday night.

Preliminary investigation revealed that 23-year-old Aaron Holland was visiting the residence when he began shooting from inside of the restroom, striking the toddler.

At the time of the shooting, the residence was occupied by several adults and four minor children under the age of 10.

The toddler was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say Holland, of Brunswick, has outstanding warrants through the Glynn County Police Department, the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office, and pending warrants through the Brunswick Police Department.

According to police, Holland is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached if seen by the public.

Anyone with information as to his location is asked to call 9-1-1.

