Registration event for Savannah Police Department activities league

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’re looking for something fun to do Saturday with the kids, the Savannah Police Department may have the perfect opportunity for you.

The Police Athletic and Activities League is holding open registration for their football and cheerleading season. It’s happening Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lucius “Bo” Levitt Rec Area at 1501 Stiles Avenue.

Everyone is invited. If you plan on signing up your kids, make sure you bring their birth certificate.

“It’s just a great opportunity to come out, meet the coaches, meet the officers, meet all the people that are a big part of PAL. Major Adams, Officer Carter, Officer Penn- yeah we just do a great job of really coming together as a team. They see how close we are, and they buy into it- that’s what makes it great,” Marc “Magic Marc” Dunstun.

“Yeah, it’s like a little reunion- a lot of high fives, a lot of good times. Kids can actually come back and play out here in the background. There’s plenty of space to start your day in the park. 11 to 2, get signed up, bring your parents, bring your kids, and let’s do this right,” Cpl. Barry Lewis said.

You can also fill out an application online and return it to the SPD headquarters.

