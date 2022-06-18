Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Two people injured, two arrested after shooting at hotel on Hwy 17 in Bryan Co.

By Flynn Snyder
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Richmond Hill Police Department is investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a hotel and neighboring restaurant on Highway 17.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Friday. Richmond Hill Police say they were called to the Red Roof Inn hotel which shares a parking lot with Flacos Tacos. Bystanders that night said they heard arguing and then gunfire.

Monday, those who were working at a nearby Arby’s fast food restaurant said they heard close to 30 rounds of gunfire. Describing the shooting as scary, they said they didn’t know whether to duck or see what was going on when the gun shots started.

“It was kind of scary, honestly, because all you heard was gun shots from both sides between Arby’s and the hotel. When you looked at it, it looked like a crime scene. Everything was roped off and taped up,” Niesha Brabhao said.

Red Roof Inn staff said they don’t believe the shooting involved anyone staying at the hotel and this is unusual for the area.

Police say two people were injured and two suspects have been arrested.

This investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A single-vehicle crash on Seabrook Island Drive in Liberty County early Sunday morning has...
GSP investigates fatal single-vehicle crash in Liberty Co.
Unidentified male found on Red Bug Road
Unidentified male found on Red Bug Road in Ellabell
1 person rescued after boat capsizes in the Savannah River
Police say the body was in “an advanced stage of decomposition”, according to police, and was...
Man shot after trying to stop teens from breaking into cars, according to Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office
Stephen Chauncey
Loved ones gather to remember Stephen Chauncey following the Wilmington River boat collision

Latest News

Growing gas prices cause some drivers to drive less
Growing gas prices cause some drivers to drive less
Police say the body was in “an advanced stage of decomposition”, according to police, and was...
Man shot after trying to stop teens from breaking into cars, according to Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office
Tybee Beach rescuers give tips to parents on preventing kids from going missing
Tips from Tybee rescuers on preventing kids from going missing at the beach
Staying safe in the summer heat
Staying safe in the summer heat