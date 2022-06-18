Two people injured, two arrested after shooting at hotel on Hwy 17 in Bryan Co.

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Richmond Hill Police Department is investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a hotel and neighboring restaurant on Highway 17.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Friday. Richmond Hill Police say they were called to the Red Roof Inn hotel which shares a parking lot with Flacos Tacos. Bystanders that night said they heard arguing and then gunfire.

Monday, those who were working at a nearby Arby’s fast food restaurant said they heard close to 30 rounds of gunfire. Describing the shooting as scary, they said they didn’t know whether to duck or see what was going on when the gun shots started.

“It was kind of scary, honestly, because all you heard was gun shots from both sides between Arby’s and the hotel. When you looked at it, it looked like a crime scene. Everything was roped off and taped up,” Niesha Brabhao said.

Red Roof Inn staff said they don’t believe the shooting involved anyone staying at the hotel and this is unusual for the area.

Police say two people were injured and two suspects have been arrested.

This investigation is still ongoing.

