1 person injured following a shooting at Lowcountry Celebration Park

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(Source: MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C (WTOC) - One person is wounded and three people are in custody following a shooting at Lowcountry Celebration Park on Hilton Head Island Saturday around 4:45 p.m.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they learned a man had by shot by a teenager who was part of a group of five teenagers.

After that deputies, saw three of the male juveniles running toward a restaurant.

Deputies say three of the juveniles were taken into custody and two guns were found in their belongings.

According to officials, two of the teenagers an African American male and a Caucasian female are still at large and and it is unknown if they are armed.

Witnesses say prior to the shooting that the victim interrupted the juveniles breaking into a car.

Video surveillance footage will be reviewed.

Deputies are evaluating criminal charges for the three suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 843-524-2777.

