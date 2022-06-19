Sky Cams
2 dead, 2 injured in Colleton County nightclub shooting

Colleton County deputies are investigating an early-morning shooting at a nightclub that left two people dead and two others wounded.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County deputies are investigating an early-morning shooting at a nightclub in the Walterboro area that left two people dead and two others wounded.

Deputies responded around 2:40 a.m. to reports of gunfire at the Hang Time Night Club on Rivers Street.

The first officers on the scene found two men suffering gunshot wounds and rendered aid until EMS arrived.

Both died of their injuries.

A short time later, two additional shooting victims arrived at Colleton Medical Center by personal vehicles. They were treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, deputies say.

Investigators were interviewing witnesses Sunday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-549-2211 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

