By Tyler Manion
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Bluffton community hosted their 7th annual Juneteenth Celebration all weekend, with Sunday’s brunch as the grand finale at Burnt Church Distillery.

The event featured food and a live band. Free tickets were provided for native elders in the area. Organizers say the event has grown immensely over the past few years.

“The first event, we probably had about 20 to 30 people. We’ve now seen the event, the combination of events, grossing about 5,000 if not more, participants who are coming from all over just to participate here in Bluffton.”

While the holiday is about celebrating the emancipation of enslaved people, Frazier says it’s important to be mindful of the work that still needs to be done.

