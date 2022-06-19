Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Flight cancellations, broken water main frustrate Atlanta airport passengers

Delta among U.S. airlines with highest number of weekend delays, cancellations
Delta among U.S. airlines with highest number of weekend delays, cancellations
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 10:46 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Several airlines, including Atlanta-based Delta and American Airlines, continue to face delays and cancellations amid weather issues and staff shortages.

At Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Monday, passengers who came through Concourse B also dealt with a water main break that forced the closure of concessions and bathrooms on the north end of the concourse. Bathrooms and concessions on the south end of the concourse remained open. No flights were affected.

One of the worst days of the summer travel season was Thursday, as more than 10,000 flights were canceled or delayed nationwide.

While some Delta pilots have said they’ve worked record amounts of overtime, the problems still have yet to lead to improvements.

As of 5 p.m. on Friday, more than 6,000 flights across the U.S. were delayed or canceled, according to Flight Aware. By Monday morning, that number rose to 19,000. Atlanta-based Delta airlines says it had to reduce its schedules by 7% and American Airlines reported a 5% reduction.

Delta Airlines pilot Evan Baach said part of the issue is a lack of pilots to fly the plane.

“We don’t have enough pilots and the company is scheduling more flights than they can fly,” Baach said.

For passengers who fall victim to flight cancellation, the airline is obligated to rebook you on the next available flight. If that doesn’t work, the airline must give you a full refund no matter what kind of ticket you bought.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A single-vehicle crash on Seabrook Island Drive in Liberty County early Sunday morning has...
GSP investigates fatal single-vehicle crash in Liberty Co.
Unidentified male found on Red Bug Road
Unidentified male found on Red Bug Road in Ellabell
1 person rescued after boat capsizes in the Savannah River
Police say the body was in “an advanced stage of decomposition”, according to police, and was...
1 person injured following a shooting at Lowcountry Celebration Park
Stephen Chauncey
Loved ones gather to remember Stephen Chauncey following the Wilmington River boat collision

Latest News

Georgia county drops 264 speeding tickets over testing lapse
Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Savannah metro area
‘It’s beyond crazy.’ This post-pandemic wedding season is seeing more couples than ever
Watching Your Wallet: Saving money for wedding season
Costs add up quickly with wedding invites
Watching Your Wallet: Saving money for wedding season
South Carolina drivers are getting a slight relief at the pump as the state average fell to...
SC drivers get slight relief at the pump, national average falls below $5