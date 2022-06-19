Former whale branch star holds football camp in the Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - 500 kids in the Lowcountry got to work on their football skills with a true pro NFL player Dee Delaney Saturday.

Instead of lining up against Tom Brady’s offense he was spending time with kids back at home hosting his 2nd annual free football camp.

Delaney is a 2013 graduate of Whale Branch and currently plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Players ages six to 18 took part in drills working with other players and coaches.

Delaney says he hopes to be a positive role model to the kids in his hometown.

