Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

GSP investigates fatal single-vehicle crash in Liberty Co.

A single-vehicle crash on Seabrook Island Drive in Liberty County early Sunday morning has...
A single-vehicle crash on Seabrook Island Drive in Liberty County early Sunday morning has claimed the life of the driver.(Coastal News Source)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Liberty County.

According to GSP, a Ford Mustang was traveling southbound on Seabrook Island Drive around 12:30 a.m. when the driver left the roadway, striking several trees.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

GSP continues to investigate the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3.9 magnitude earthquake recorded in Candler County
3.9 magnitude earthquake recorded in Candler Co.
Shooting at Red Roof Inn in Bryan County
Shooting at Red Roof Inn in Bryan County
23-year-old Aaron Holland, of Brunswick, is considered armed and dangerous after a shooting...
Brunswick Police searching for suspect involved in shooting of a 2-year-old
SCCPSS
SCCPSS corrects proposed budget after $75 million error is caught
Stephen Chauncey
Loved ones gather to remember Stephen Chauncey following the Wilmington River boat collision

Latest News

1 person rescued after boat capsizes in the Savannah River
Crime scene tape
1 person injured following a shooting at Lowcountry Celebration Park
Former whale branch star holds football camp in the Lowcountry
Former whale branch star holds football camp in the Lowcountry
Stephen Chauncey
Loved ones gather to remember Stephen Chauncey following the Wilmington River boat collision