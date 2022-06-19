GSP investigates fatal single-vehicle crash in Liberty Co.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Liberty County.

According to GSP, a Ford Mustang was traveling southbound on Seabrook Island Drive around 12:30 a.m. when the driver left the roadway, striking several trees.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

GSP continues to investigate the cause of the crash.

